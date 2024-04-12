4 killed as two motorcycles collide in Panchagarh

Four people, including two teenage boys, were killed and two others injured when two motorcycles collided in Natunbandar area of Panchagarh's Debiganj upazila yesterday afternoon.

The deceased are Kauser Ali, 15, son of Baser Ali; Sabbir Ali, 16, son of Yakub Ali; Sabbir Hossain, 20, son of Majnu Hazirmoor; and Barkat Ali, 20, son of Hazrat Ali.

The injured, Jakaria, 15, and Sohel, 19, are undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, our Thakurgaon correspondent reports.

Sarkar Iftekharul Mokaddem, officer-in-charge of Debiganj Police Station, said there were six people on the two motorcycles.

Sabbir, Kauser and Jakaria were on one and the rest were on the other bike, he added.

The crash happened on Debganj-Sonahar road around 2:00pm, he said.

A case was filed with the police station in this connection, the OC said.