4 killed as truck overturns on Dhaka-Ctg highway

Four people were killed and three others injured after a truck overturned after hitting a truck parked on Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Cumilla's Chandina upazila this morning.

The deceased were identified as Monir Hossain, 28, Habibur Rahman, 32, Akter Hossain, 35, and Rafiqul Islam, 23, our local correspondent reports quoting Monjurul Alam, in-charge of Eliotganj Highway Police Outpost.

A Dhaka-bound fish-laden truck from Noakhali overturned in Belaswar area after hitting a parked truck around 5:30am, he said.

Four people, who were travelling on the truck, died on the spot, Monjurul said, adding that three injured were rushed to Chandina Upazila Health Complex. They were later transferred to Dhaka.

Police seized the truck and recovered the bodies from the spot, the police officer said.