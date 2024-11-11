4 killed in train accident

Four people were killed after being hit by the Karatoa Express train in Alauddin Nagar of Lalmonirhat's Patgram yesterday evening. Patgram Railway Station Master Nur Islam confirmed the matter.

The deceased are Azizur Rahman, Mobarak Hossain, Mokbul Hossain, and Abdul Wahab.

According to locals, they were threshing paddy near the rail line in Alauddin Nagar.

They did not notice the train, leading to the fatal accident. They were rushed to a hospital but they died on the way.