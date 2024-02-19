4 killed in Tangail road accident

Four passengers in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed, while another was injured when the vehicle collided head-on with a pickup in Tangail's Mirzapur yesterday.

The deceased are Rahima Begum, 40; Akash Miah, 30; Nazmul Hossain, 25; and Lutfar Rahman, 35.

Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Mirzapur Police Station, said the accident took place on Gorai-Sakhipur road in the Telipara area in the afternoon. Police seized the pickup, but its driver managed to flee, said the OC.

Meanwhile, a college student was killed in a road accident in Netrokona's Madan upazila yesterday.

The deceased is Lucky Akter, 18, an HSC examinee.

OC Ujjal Kanti Sarkar of Madan Police Station said Lucky died on the spot when a vehicle loaded with electric poles crashed into her while she was waiting for her classmates at Sujan Bazar. Police recovered the body and a case was filed, he added.

Another person was killed and two were injured in a road accident in Tetultola Bazar area of Sherpur's Jhenaigati upazila. The deceased is Khorshed Alam.

The accident took place when a truck collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw, said police.