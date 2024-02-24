4 killed in road crashes

At least four people died in three separate road accidents in Satkhira and Chapainawabganj last morning.

In Satkhira, two women were killed and three injured when a lorry hit a battery-run three-wheeler in Noapara Dhalir Mor area of Assasuni upazila around 7:45am.

Fazila Khatun, 60, and Achhiya Khatun, 55, passengers of the three-wheeler, died on the spot, said Biswajit Kumar Adhikari, reports our local correspondent, quoting officer-in-charge of Assasuni Police Station.

In Chapainawabganj, an elderly woman and an eight-year-old boy died in separate road accidents in Sadar upazila.

The deceased are Khairunnesa, 65, of Sadar upazila, and Rafi, 8, son of Kawsar of Shibganj upazila, said Sadar Police Station OC Mintu Rahman, reports UNB.

A truck ran over Khairunnesa as she was crossing a road in the Malopara area around 11:00am, leaving her dead on the spot.

A little earlier, a motorbike rear-ended an autorickshaw carrying Rafi at the Shibtala intersection around 10:30am, leaving him critically injured.

He succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital from Sadar Hospital.