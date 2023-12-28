4 killed as picnic bus collides with lorry in Cox’s Bazar

Four people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a picnic bus and a lorry in Chakaria on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway this morning.

The deceased -- Ridwan, Bakkar, and Zainal of Sajajpara, and Mohiuddin of Harbang area -- were workers of the lorry, police said.

The four workers died on the spot when the Cox's bazar-bound picnic bus from Gazipur and the Chattogram-bound lorry from Chakaria of Cox's Bazar collided in Kalabagan area of North Harbang around 7:30am, said Sub Inspector Khokon Kanti Rudra of Chiringa Highway Police outpost.

On information, members of the highway police and Harbang police outpost rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, he added.

The injured passengers of the picnic bus were shifted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital from the upazila health complex, Khokon said.

The driver of the picnic bus fled the scene immediately after the accident. But the bus and lorry have been seized from the spot, he added.