4 killed as pickup van crashes into parked covered van in Ctg

Four fish traders were killed after a pickup van rammed into a parked covered van in Chattogram city early today.

Several others were injured in the accident that occured at 4:55am in the City Gate area under Akbar Shah Police Station, said Alamgir Hossain, deputy assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Three of the deceased were identified as Kala Das, 30; Akash Das, 28; and Ajit Das, 30. All the victims were on their way to the Fishery Ghat in Chattogram to buy fish.

Upon receiving the information, a firefighting unit from the Agrabad station reached the spot within 10 minutes and started rescue operations.

The pickup, heading towards Chattogram, hit the stationary covered van. Three people sitting in front of the pickup died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said the fire service official.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the CMCH.

In total, 10 fish traders were travelling in the pickup to the Fishery Ghat.