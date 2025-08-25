4 killed in Khulna road accident

Six others are receiving treatment at the Khulna Medical College Hospital

Four people were killed and six injured in a collision between an easy-bike and a pickup on the Khulna-Satkhira highway in Dumuria upazila this morning.

The deceased are Rustom Ali Khan, 60, of Bagdari village; Mina Begum, 46, of Kalikapur village; Md Hafizur Rahman, 50, of Kharsanda village; and easy-bike driver Mujahid Moral, 46, of the same village in Dumuria.

Sheikh Md Nuruzzaman Chanu, officer-in-charge of Khornia Highway Police Station, said the accident occurred around 8:45am in Jiler Danga area when a pickup heading towards Dumuria from Khulna collided head-on with an easy-bike coming from the opposite direction.

One person died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital.

The six injured were taken to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex before being referred to Khulna Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

The bodies have been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy. Police seized the pickup but its driver managed to flee the scene, the OC said.