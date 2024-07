Four people were killed and 28 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Dinajpur this morning.

The accident took place around 6:00am in front of a petrol pump on the Dinajpur-Phulbari road at Panchbari Bazar Chakrampur, our local correspondent reports.

Md Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kotowali Police Station, confirmed the incident.