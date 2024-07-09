4 killed in bus-lorry collision in Bogura

At least four people were killed and seven others injured following a head-on collision between a bus and a lorry in Bogura's Shajahanpur upazila early today.

Three of the deceased were identified as Md Jamal Hossain, Shamim Hossain, and Md Hridoy. The other deceased is a woman, reports our local correspondent quoting Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalon Hossain of the Medical outpost under Bogura Sadar Police Station.

The bodies were kept at the morgue of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, he said, adding that the injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Shahidul Islam, senior station officer of Bogura Fire Service and Civil Defense Station, who participated in the rescue operation, told the Daily Star, "We got information that a Shah Fateh Ali bus and an unidentified lorry collided in front of Banani Shah Sultan Filling Station around 2:30am.

"We went to the spot and found two people, including the driver of the lorry, dead. Four bus passengers were rescued in a critical state. They were sent to SZMCH. Besides, some injured passengers were admitted to that hospital."

When asked about the accident, Shahidul Islam said quoting eyewitnesses that the lorry strayed from its lane and came to the middle of the road.

The bus passengers told firefighters that this accident happened because the bus also moved from its side to the middle of the road, said Shahidul Islam.