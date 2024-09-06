Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Sep 6, 2024 10:55 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 11:14 AM

4 killed as bus hits microbus in Cumilla

Photo: Collected

Four people were killed when a bus hit a microbus from behind on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila early today.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The incident happened around 6:00am in the Batisha Nankora area when a Dhaka-bound bus hit the microbus, said Lokman Hossain, in-charge of the Miabazar Highway Police Outpost.

Both the bus and the microbus involved in the accident have been seized, he added.

