4 killed as bus hits microbus in Cumilla

Four people were killed when a bus hit a microbus from behind on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila early today.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The incident happened around 6:00am in the Batisha Nankora area when a Dhaka-bound bus hit the microbus, said Lokman Hossain, in-charge of the Miabazar Highway Police Outpost.

Both the bus and the microbus involved in the accident have been seized, he added.