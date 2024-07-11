Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 11, 2024 10:19 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 10:23 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

4 killed in Bogura road accident

Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 11, 2024 10:19 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 10:23 PM

Four people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a CNG-run autorickshaw in Bogura's Sherpur this evening.

The identities of the deceased -- passengers of the autorickshaw -- couldn't be known immediately, Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of the Sherpur Police Station, told our Bogura correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said the accident took place around 7:00pm, when a Sirajganj-bound truck hit the autorickshaw going to Bogura. One died on the spot and the other three were taken to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex.

Two of the injured were referred to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalon Hosen, in-charge of the hospital's police outpost.

All three died while receiving treatment.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

কোটা আন্দোলন: শুক্রবার বিকেলে সারাদেশে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

সংসদে আইন পাস না হওয়া পর্যন্ত আন্দোলন চালিয়ে যাওয়ার ঘোষণা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুৎ সংযোগ ছাড়াই চলে মিটার, দেখানো হলো সংসদীয় কমিটির বৈঠকে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification