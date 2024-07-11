4 killed in Bogura road accident

Four people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a CNG-run autorickshaw in Bogura's Sherpur this evening.

The identities of the deceased -- passengers of the autorickshaw -- couldn't be known immediately, Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of the Sherpur Police Station, told our Bogura correspondent.

He said the accident took place around 7:00pm, when a Sirajganj-bound truck hit the autorickshaw going to Bogura. One died on the spot and the other three were taken to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex.

Two of the injured were referred to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalon Hosen, in-charge of the hospital's police outpost.

All three died while receiving treatment.