Sun Jun 16, 2024 04:43 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 04:46 PM

4 killed, 8 injured in separate road accidents in Barishal

Sun Jun 16, 2024 04:43 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 04:46 PM
Barishal City Corporation elections

Four people were killed and eight others injured in two separate road accidents in Barishal today.

In Sadar upazila, two people were killed and eight others injured when a Barishal-bound bus of 'Bapari Paribahan' collided head-on with a truck on Dhaka-Barishal highway around 8:00am, said Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Airport Police Station.

Sohag,19, the helper of the bus, died on the spot while the name of the other deceased, who was the supervisor of the bus, could not be known immediately.

The injured were rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Following the collision in front of Kashipur Brac Training Center, the truck plunged into a roadside pond, our local correspondent reports quoting witnesses.

Police have seized both the vehicles but the drivers managed to flee the scene, said the OC.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Barishal-Jhalakati highway.

The deceased are Al-Amin, 35, the auto-rickshaw driver of Kaunia of Barishal city, and its passenger Altaf Munshi, 70, of Pirojpur upazila, said Morad Ali, OC of Nalchity Police Station.

Jhalakati Deputy Commissioner Farah Gul Nijhum found the victims on the road when he was traveling. He took them to a local hospital where the doctors declared them dead, the OC said.

The OC said they are investigating the incident.'

|বাংলাদেশ

গাবতলী হাটে শেষ মুহূর্তে পড়ে গেল গরুর দাম

অনেক বিক্রেতার রাতে বাজার আরও তেজি হওয়ার আশা করেছিলেন। তবে এই আশায় যারা গরু ধরে রেখেছিলেন তাদের হতাশ হতে হয়েছে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেন্টমার্টিন দ্বীপ নিয়ে স্বার্থান্বেষী মহলের গুজবে বিভ্রান্ত হবেন না: আইএসপিআর

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
