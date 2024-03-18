4 killed, 6 injured in road accidents

Four people were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in Chattogram and Tangail yesterday and on Saturday night, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila, an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle on Dhaka-Chattogram highway yesterday, killing Shahidul Islam, 30, and Abhijeet Biswas, 31. Another person, Shantanu Biswas, 30, was injured.

Khokan Chandra Ghosh, OC of Barowalia Highway Police Station, said, "A vehicle hit them from behind when they were going to Chattogram from Sitakunda around 1:00am, killing Abhijeet on the spot."

Police seized the motorcycle and collected CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved.

Meanwhile, in Tangail, a truck collided with a three-wheeler on Saturday night, killing Tofazzal Hossain, 35, and Sushant Bakali, 33, and injuring five others.

Sub-Inspector Aminul Islam of Gorai Highway Police Station stated, "An earth-laden dump truck hit the three-wheeler from behind around 10:00pm at Gorai Nazirpara, killing the driver of the three-wheeler on the spot and injuring others."

Residents rushed the injured to Kumudini Hospital where one passenger of the three-wheeler died.