4 killed, 50 hurt as bus hits pick-up in M’singh

At least four persons were killed and over 50 injured in a road accident in Shikarikanda area on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway yesterday.

Two of the deceased were identified as Abul Saddam Hossain, 55, the driver of the bus; and Rakib Mia, 32, his helper.

Quoting locals, OC Shah Kamal Akanda of Kotwali Police Station said the accident took place around 12:15am when a Sherpur-bound bus from Dhaka collided head-on with a pick-up truck and then hit a roadside billboard, leaving four persons dead on the spot and more than 50 ones injured.

On information, police and fire brigade personnel took the victims to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Thirty-three of them are undergoing treatment there.

The four bodies were sent to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

Police seized the vehicles, but the pick-up van's driver managed to flee, said OC Shah Kamal Akanda.

Ruhul Amin, 30, an injured passenger, said the bus was moving at a very high speed.

The driver did not bother to slow down, even after repeated requests from passengers.

They are investigating the matter, said the police officer, adding that a case was filed.