4 killed, 10 injured as bus-lorry collide in Cox's Bazar

Four people were killed and 10 injured in a head-on collision between a bus and lorry on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar this morning.

The accident took place around 10:30am in Lalbridge area of Harbang Union, said Mahbubul Haque Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Chiringa Highway Police Outpost.

The deceased were identified as the driver of lorry Abdus Shukkur Munna, 40, the driver of the bus Md Bashir Mia, 35, and passengers of the bus Rubita Akhter, 26, and Abdul Mannan.

A bus of Eagle Paribahan heading to Chattogram and a Square Pharmaceutical's lorry carrying medical supplies coming from the opposite direction, collided killing the three of deceased on spot, police said quoting locals.

Abdul Mannan died while being taken to hospital. Highway police seized the vehicles, the OC added.