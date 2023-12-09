4 injured in explosion at Munshiganj

Accidents & Fires
Four persons including a child were injured in an explosion in Munshiganj this morning.

The injured are Rizvi Ahmed Russell, 42, Rozina Begum, 35, Rayan Ahmed, 2, and Sahida Khatun, 65, reports our local correspondent quoting Munshiganj Fire Service and Civil Defense Senior Station Officer Abu Yusuf.

The incident took place in a house at Idrakpur area around 6:30am, he said, adding that the injured are taking treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.

We don't know exactly what caused the accident, he said.

