4 injured in explosion at Mirpur restaurant

At least four people were injured in an explosion at a restaurant in Mirpur's Kafrul area in the capital this afternoon.

The accident took place when some workers were building a walk-in freezer unit at the restaurant around 3:30pm, said police.

The injured are Jaminur Rahman, 40, marketing manager of Generating and Engineering, a refrigeration service located at Kuril Chowrasta, and technicians Firoz Hawlader, 32, Md Ali Ratan Mridha, 28, and Rasel Miji, 45.

They have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost.

"The injured are being treated at the emergency department of the hospital."

Speaking to The Daily Star, the injured said for the last two days they had been building a walk-in freezer unit for a restaurant located on the ground floor of Opex Group's garment factory at Kafrul.

At around 3:30pm today, there was an explosion in the gas pipeline that left four people injured.