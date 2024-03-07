4 hurt as gas cylinders blast in Ctg

Four persons sustained burnt injuries as three gas cylinders blasted at a local market in Chattogram's Banskhali upazila today.

Among the injured, one was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in critical condition while the rest received primary treatment in the local health complex in Banshkhali.

The incident took place at Mosharraf Bazar in Baharchara area around noon, our Chattogram correspondent reports quoting police.

Tofayel Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Banskhali Police Station, told The Daily Star, that "First two gas cylinders went off after staff of a local mechanical workshop set fire to left-over items outside the shop. After the explosion, the fire spread near two furniture shops within a few minutes."

"Staff of the mechanical workshop managed to drag one gas cylinder from the fire spot but it blasted suddenly on the road amid the crowd causing the injuries," he added.

Later, firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flame, the OC added.