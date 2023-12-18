4 of a family suffer burns in explosion

Four members of a family suffered burn injuries in an explosion caused by accumulated gas at a flat in Narayanganj early yesterday.

The incident happened on the third floor of a four-storey under-construction building in Khilmarket area of Fatullah.

The injured -- Sultan Mia, 60, his wife Sahida Begum, 50, and their sons Nabi Hossain, 27, and Ali Hossain, 25 -- were taken to the Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Of them, Sahida Begum suffered 53 percent, Nabi 22 percent, Ali 20 percent and Sultan 4 percent burns, Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge at DMC police outpost, quoted the doctors as saying.

Md Sayeed, another son of Sultan Mia, said a fire broke out after a blast when his mother was trying to light the stove in the kitchen.

Fakruddin Ahammad, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said they suspect that there was a leakage in the gas line. The fire might have originated from the accumulated gas, he added.

UNB adds, the injured were later transferred to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of the national hotline of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said one firefighting unit rushed to the spot but locals had already doused the blaze.