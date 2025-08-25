4 of a family killed in Cox's Bazar crash

Four members of a family were killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a private car on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday evening.

The victims were Yasin Ahmed, 35, his son Yazan Ahmed, 3, his sister Sumaiya Ahmed, 33, and their mother Salma Ahmed, 60. They were from Tangail and lived in North Jatrabari area of the capital.

Two of them died on the spot, while the others died under treatment at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Ramu Highway Police Station.

He said the private car carrying the victims collided head-on with a bus coming from the opposite direction, causing the car to overturn.

"Barrister Yasin and his son Yazan were killed on the spot, while Dr Sumaiya and Salma Ahmed were critically injured and admitted to the ICU of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where they died this morning," OC Nasir added.

Locals rescued the injured and first took them to Ramu Upazila Health Complex.

The child was declared dead upon arrival, while the rest were referred to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital due to their critical condition, he said.