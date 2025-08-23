4 of family killed as covered van overturns onto car in Cumilla

Four members of a family were killed yesterday afternoon when a container-laden lorry overturned onto their private car on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Cumilla's Paduar Bazar Bishwa Road area.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Omar Ali, 80; his wife Nurjahan Begum, 70; and their sons Abul Hashem, 52, and Abul Kashem, 47. They hailed from Hossainpur in Barura upazila of Cumilla.

Two firefighting units rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation, which ended around 1:50pm, said Mir Mohammad Maruf, station officer of Cumilla Sadar South Fire Station.

The accident occurred around 12:30pm when the lorry lost control, overturned, and crushed the private car before hitting a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, said Anisur Rahman, sub-inspector of Mainamati Crossing Highway Police Station.

He added that the accident took place when the private car was taking a U-turn near the Palli Bidyut office at Paduar Bazar.

Abul Kashem was driving the car.

Abul Hashem was head of a private bank's Rupnagar branch (first vice president), while Kashem was employed in the private sector.

Locals described the spot as a "risky turn" where accidents often occur.

Jahir, a security guard in the area, said the car was making a U-turn from the Chattogram lane towards the Dhaka lane after crossing a railway overpass. At that moment, a speeding lorry overturned onto it, also hitting a CNG-run auto.

During a visit, this correspondent found an under-construction flyover beside the Dhaka-bound lane, narrowing the road and making it more accident-prone for vehicles unable to control speed.

SI Anisur Rahman said the lorry driver and his helper fled after the accident.

The bodies were later handed over to family members.