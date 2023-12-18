4 of a family including 6 injured in explosion in South Keraniganj

Six persons including four of a family were critically injured in an explosion believed to have originated from a gas leak in Dhaka's South Keraniganj area this morning.

The four family members suffered burns on their bodies and were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

They are: Uma Rani, 60, her daughter Bina Chakraborty, 40, son Deba Chakraborty, 28, and grandson Pinak Chakraborty, 15.

The explosion took place around 9:30am on the ground floor of a four-storey building at Rishipara area.

Two others, who were standing near the building, suffered head injuries when brick chunks struck them as a wall of the building collapsed from the force of the explosion.

Lipy Chakraborty, 30, a neighbour, and vendor Swapan Rajbangshi, 50, were receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital with head injuries, hospital sources said.

Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon of the Burn Institute, said Uma suffered 95 percent burns on her body, Bina 85 percent, Deba 16 percent while Pinak had 24 percent burns on his body.

Their condition is critical as all suffered burns on their respiratory tracts, he said.

The condition of the two persons admitted to DMCH with head injuries is also critical, Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the police outpost at the hospital, said quoting doctors.

Joyti Das, a granddaughter of Uma Rani, said the explosion and fire happened when her grandmother lit a matchstick to cook food at the kitchen.

The fire engulfed the floor and burnt the four, she said.

The family suspected that gas accumulated in the room somehow, leading to the explosion.