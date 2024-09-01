4 of a family die in road crash

Four of a family, including a mother and her son, were killed and four others injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Narsingdi's Basail area last night.

The deceased -- Kamrunnahar, 35, her son Sajid Mia, 12, and their relatives Tanjina Akter, 24, and Sabiha Akter, 14, -- were residents of Charshubuddi in Narsingdi's Raipura upazila.

According to relatives of the victims, the accident occurred near the regional office of the Department of Immigration and Passports in Narsingdi around 9:30pm when a microbus carrying the victims collided head-on with a lorry. All the four died on the spot.

The victims were returning home from a relative's house in Dhaka.

A fire service team reached the scene around 10:00pm and rescued the injured and recovered the bodies.

The bodies were sent to Narsingdi 100-bed Zilla Hospital, said Md Mizanur Rahman Khan, director of the hospital.

The four injured, including the microbus driver, were referred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital after they were given primary treatment at the sadar hospital.