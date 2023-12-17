4 of a family burnt in N’ganj gas explosion

Four members of a family burnt in explosion in Fatullah, Narayanganj. Photo courtesy: UNB

Four members of a family suffered burn injuries in an explosion in Khilmarket area of Fatullah, Narayanganj early today.

Locals assumed that the explosion occurred due to accumulated gas from a leakage in the gas line.

The injured -- Sultan Miah, his wife Shahida Akhter, their sons Nabi Hossain and Ali Miah -- are now undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Quoting locals, police said the members of the family went to their village home a few days back and returned to their flat on the third floor of a four-storey building in Khilmarket area.

A fire broke out with a big bang when one of the family members was about to light the stove in the kitchen around 1:00am, they said.

Hearing the screams of the family members, the neighbours rushed to the flat and rescued them. They were taken to Narayanganj General Hospital.

Later, they were moved to Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with critical injuries.

Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of the national hotline of Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed the matter, saying that one firefighting unit rushed to the spot but locals had already doused the flame.

Fatullah police station's Officer-in-Charge Nure Azam said on information they rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the hospital.

Of the injured, Shahida's condition was critical, the OC added.