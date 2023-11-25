4 of a family among 5 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Rajshahi

Five people, including four of a family, were killed after a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Rajshahi-Dhaka highway in Rajshahi's Belpukur area this afternoon.

The victims were declared dead at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said Jamirul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.

The deceased were identified as Sharmin, 17, Sharmin's aunt Parvin Begum, 35, uncle Ayub Ali Labu, 33, and her grandfather Insab Ali and auto-rickshaw driver Mokhles, 45.

Sharmin was an eleventh grader at Shah Makhdum College, Rajshahi, the official told our Rajshahi correspondent.

The family members were traveling to Rajshahi from Natore's Gurudaspur upazila.

Another person, Hridoy, 18, was admitted to the same hospital with critical injuries.

ADC Jamirul Islam said the accident occurred at 3:00pm when the truck hit the three-wheeler from behind. Due to the impact, the auto-rickshaw fell into a ditch.

The police official said after the accident, the truck hit a roadside shop and fell into the ditch as well.