4 drown in floodwaters

Four people, including three children and a woman, drowned in floodwaters in Jamalpur's Melandah upazila yesterday.

The incident took place in the South Balurchar area under the upazila's Shyampur union around 5:30pm, said police.

The deceased are Disha, 16, daughter of Delower Hossain, Sadia, 12, daughter of Sobuj Mia, Khadija Khatun, 10, daughter of Golap Ali, and Roksana, 32. All were residents of South Balurchar village and were neighbours.

Of them, Disha was a first-year college student at Jahanara Latif Mohila College in Melandah.

Quoting locals, Raju Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Melandah Police Station, said "Seeing Khadija and Sadia drowning in the floodwater near their house in the afternoon, Disha and Rokshana went to rescue them. However, all four drowned."

However, one of the survivor, Ria Akter, managed to swim to safety, the OC added.

Police recovered the bodies and handed them over to their families.

The filing of an unnatural death case was underway, the OC said.