4 die in bike collision near Padma Bridge

Four people died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near the Padma Bridge's South Toll Plaza in Jajira upazila of Shariatpur last night.

The deceased are Nabil Farazi, 18, Sayem Madar, 19, Arman Dhali, 18, and Khidir Madar, 20, all of whom are from Jajira, said Md Ahsan Habib, additional superintendent of police in Shariatpur.

He said the incident occurred around 9:00pm on the road adjacent to Sheikh Russel Cantonment near the toll plaza.

Locals along with law enforcers from the South Padma Bridge Police Station rescued and sent them to a hospital. "They died on the way," said Habib.

Quoting locals, he mentioned that both motorcycles were unregistered and driving at high speeds.

The police official said the bodies have been sent for autopsies.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) reported at least 4,153 deaths in 4,494 road crashes nationwide between January and September this year. In comparison, those figures were 4,016 and 3,727 in the first nine months of last year.