4 dead in pickup-autorickshaw collision in Bagerhat

Four people were killed and another injured in a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Bagerhat-Khulna highway in Bagerhat's Nawapara town this morning.

Three of the victims were identified as Shawkat, 40, Masum, 30, and Nipa, 28, a teacher at a government primary school in Bagerhat Sadar, reports our correspondent quoting police.

The identity of the other deceased is yet to be confirmed.

The accident happened around 9:30am when a Khulna-bound pickup collided with the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, said Ashraful Haque, sub-inspector (SI) of Katakhali Highway Police Station.

The driver of the pickup fled the scene immediately after the crash, he said.

Tanvir Islam Anik, duty doctor of Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex, confirmed that three victims were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The two injured were later transferred to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries.

"The bodies of the deceased are currently at the police station," the SI said.

Efforts are underway to identify the pickup, he added