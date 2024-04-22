4 crushed under wheels of bus while crossing road in Cumilla

Two women and two children were killed when bus ran them over while they were trying to crossing the road in Malikhil area of Cumilla's Daudkandi tonight.

Police are yet to identify the deceased, reports our Cumilla correspondent quoting Shahinur Islam, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi Highway Police Station.

According to locals, a reckless bus crushed the four people to death while they were crossing the Dhaka-bound lane at Malikhil on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Two women and a child were declared dead by the duty doctor when they were taken to Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex and another died while on the way to Dhaka.

The OC said, "Their bodies were recovered from the spot and sent to upazila health complex."

Police are trying to identify the bus and detain the driver and staff.