4 children drown in Cumilla, Ctg

Four children, including two cousins, drowned in separate incidents in Cumilla and Chattogram yesterday.

In Cumilla, two cousins drowned in a pond at Nangolkot.

They are Ananda Sutradhar, 5, son of Liton Sutradhar, and Pabon Sutradhar, 5, son of Juboraj Sutradhar of Astagram East Para, reports UNB.

They went to the pond near their house to take a bath in the afternoon.

As they did not return home for a long time, their family members started looking for them and found them floating in the pond.

In Chattogram, two children drowned in separate incidents in Banshkhali upazila.

The deceased are 1.5-year-old Rifat Mia, son of Ahmed Shafi of Shilkup union, and Muntasir, 3, son of Absar of Banshkhali municipality.

Locals said Muntasir slipped into the pond while playing near it in the morning.

In another incident, Rifat was playing in the yard of his house at Newazpara when he fell into a pond and drowned.

[Our Chattogram and Cumilla correspondent contributed to the report.]