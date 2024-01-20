4 BCL activists killed in Sylhet road crash

Four youths were killed after a private car fell into a roadside pond in Sylhet's Jaintiapur upazila early today.

The deceased are Jubayer Ahsan, 26, Nehal Paul, 25, Mehadi Hasan Tomal, 24, and Ali H Sumon, 24, reports our local correspondent quoting Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sylhet Highway Region Mohammad Shahidullah.

The accident took place around 12:15am today at Banglabazar area on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway, said the SP.

All the deceased were activists of Jaintiapur upazila unit of Chhatra League, said Jaintiapur Upazila Chairman Kamal Ahmed.

"They were on their way to Tamabil Land Port when the driver of the private car lost control of the vehicle and plunged into a roadside pond," Kamal said quoting locals and eyewitnesses.

Locals rescued them and took them to Jaintiapur Health Complex. The four were later transferred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared them dead, he added.