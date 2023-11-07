Accidents & Fires
UNB, Feni
Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 03:16 AM

Accidents & Fires

4 Bangladeshis killed in Qatar fire

UNB, Feni
Tue Nov 7, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 7, 2023 03:16 AM

Four Bangladeshis and two Pakistanis were killed in a fire at a car garage in Doha, Qatar.

The fire broke out in Doha's Feroz Abdul Aziz area on Sunday night (local time). It later spread to a nearby building.

Of the four Bangladeshis killed, two were from Feni.

They are Mahfuzur Rahman, a resident of Dis Mohammad Bhuiyan house in Ward-7 of the municipality and Mir Hossain Farhad of Sonapur village in Jayalskar union of Daganbhuiyan upazila.

The identities of the other two Bangladeshis are yet to be confirmed.

Mamunur Bashir Milon, chairman of Jayalskar union, and Mahfuzur Rahman, counsellor of Ward-7 of Feni Municipality, confirmed the deaths.

