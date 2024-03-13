35 hurt in gas cylinder blast in Gazipur's Kaliakair

At least 35 people, including women and children, were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur's Kaliakair today.

They have been admitted at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with burn injuries, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen confirmed The Daily Star.

At least 10 of the injured have been identified, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost

They are Maidul Islam, Md Kuti, Md Ariful, Yasin, Soleiman, Md Akash, Noor Nabi, Nirab, Moshammat Shilpi, and Mohammad Naeem.

Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Abdullah Al Arefin told our local correspondent that a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a colony next to Top Star Garment Factory around 6:00pm.

Locals said a cooking gas cylinder started leaking at a house in the colony. The resident brought the cylinder to his main door and threw it out on the road, leading to the explosion.

A fire engine is working at the spot.