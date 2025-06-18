312 killed in road accidents during Eid holidays: Road Safety Foundation

Among the deceased were 47 women and 63 children

At least 312 people were killed and 1,057 injured in road accidents across the country during the 12-day Eid-ul-Azha travel period from June 3 to June 14, according to a report by the Road Safety Foundation.

The data shows an alarming 29.03 percent rise in fatalities compared to the same period last year, with an average of 26 deaths reported daily.

The report, compiled based on information from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, electronic media and the foundation's own sources, also highlights significant casualties from motorcycle crashes.

Motorcycles were involved in 121 accidents, killing 107 people-accounting for 34.29 percent of total fatalities and 34.87 percent of total crashes.

Besides, 44 pedestrians (14.10 percent) and 51 drivers or their assistants (16.34 percent) also lost their lives.

The Foundation also recorded nine waterway accidents resulting in 10 deaths and eight injuries, while 32 railway-related incidents killed 21 people and injured 17.

Vehicles involved in the accidents include 19.35 percent buses, 18 percent pick-up vans, covered vans and lorries, 8.31 percent private cars, jeeps and microbuses, 21.73 percent motorbikes, 21.39 percent battery-run human haulers and 6.96 per cent three-wheeler vehicles.

Of the accidents, 39.19 percent occurred on national highways, 34.87 percent on regional roads, and 16.13 percent on other roads.

The RSF report revealed that Dhaka division saw the highest number of deaths with 34.72 percent of fatalities, while Sylhet division recorded the lowest number of accidents with 3.74 percent of fatalities.

At least 87 people died in 116 accidents in Dhaka division.

Faridpur district recorded the highest number of crashes in any single district, with 27 accidents and 19 deaths.

The Road Safety Foundation emphasised the urgent need for stricter road safety regulations, enhanced law enforcement, and awareness campaigns to curb the growing number of fatalities during holiday seasons.