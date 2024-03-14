30 wounded in gas cylinder fire

At least 30 people, including women and children, suffered severe burns in a gas cylinder fire in Gazipur's Kaliakoir area last evening.

They have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Seven of them are children, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen told The Daily Star.

Talking to reporters later, he said eight to 10 of the injured were in a critical condition. They suffered 90 to 100 percent burns.

A fire broke out in a densely-populated colony in Kaliakoir around 6:00pm following a leak in a cooking gas cylinder. A fire service unit doused the flames, said Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Abdullah Al Arifin.

According to locals and witnesses, workers of a nearby garment factory as well as low-income people live in tin-shed houses in the colony.

One of the tenants, Shafiqul Islam Shafiq, brought a gas cylinder to his house for cooking in the afternoon. As he connected the cylinder to the stove, gas started leaking. After a while, he threw the cylinder into the front yard of the house where a family was cooking in a clay stove. A fire broke out after the cylinder fell on the stove, they said.

Of the injured, 28 were identified as Shafiq, 42, Monnaf, 17, Tarek, 18, Quddus Mia, 35, Solaiman, 8, Fatema, 10, Md Kuti, 40, Rabbi, 12, Sharmin, 7, Motaleb, 40, Suman, 35, Lalon, 20, Laden, 22, Saidul ,26, Farzana, 10, Sufia, 9, Nargis, 22, Kamala Begum ,57, Ariful, 32, Tawhid, 6, Taifa, 3, Naeem, 10, Sakibul ,7 , Nirab, 9, and Nurnabi, 8.