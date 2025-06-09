Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Barishal
Mon Jun 9, 2025 01:17 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 01:38 PM

30 injured in bus pile-up in Barishal

Mon Jun 9, 2025 01:17 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 01:38 PM
Our Correspondent, Barishal
Mon Jun 9, 2025 01:17 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 01:38 PM
Photo: Collected

At least 30 passengers were injured in a collision involving four buses in Gournadi upazila of Barishal last night.

The accident took place around 10:00pm on the Dhaka-Barishal highway near the Mahilara Bazar area, said police.

According to locals, a Barishal-bound bus of Balaka Paribahan collided with a Dhaka-bound SP Green Line bus due to a truck that was parked on the road.

Following the crash, a Star Deluxe Paribahan bus rear-ended the Balaka bus while a Sakura Paribahan bus hit the SP Green Line from behind.

Of the injured, two were taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal after primary treatment at the upazila health complex.

Gournadi Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Aminur Rahman said all the vehicles involved in the accident were seized.

Gournadi Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Bipul Hossain said firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers.

Traffic on the busy highway remained suspended for nearly an hour following the accident.

