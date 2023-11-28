Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Shariatpur
3-yr-old drowns in pond

A three-year-old child drowned in a pond in Madaripur's Kalkini upazila yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Amir Fatema, daughter of Al Amin Sardar of Enayetnagar union.

Quoting locals, Nazmul Hasan, officer-in-charge (OC) Kalkini Police Station, said the child left the house around noon and fell into a pond next to the house while playing when no one was watching.

Not seeing Fatema for a long time, her mother Sonia Begum started looking for her. Later, a neighbour spotted Fatema's body floating in the pond, the OC said.

Family members took her to Kalkini Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared her dead, added the OC.

