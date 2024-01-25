3-year-old dies after hit by auto-rickshaw

A three-year-old child was killed yesterday after a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit him on a road in Jashore's Jhikargacha.

This incident took place when Mahim Hossain, son of Alamin Hossain, was playing on the road in front of his house in Mirzapur village, according to locals.

Mahim was critically injured and taken to Jhikargacha Upazila Health Complex, said BM Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan, the officer-in-charge of Jhikargacha Police Station.

Mahim, who was referred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, died on the way to the capital, the OC said.

Police are trying to arrest the driver, he added.