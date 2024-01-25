Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Thu Jan 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 12:06 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

3-year-old dies after hit by auto-rickshaw

Our Correspondent, Benapole
Thu Jan 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 12:06 AM

A three-year-old child was killed yesterday after a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit him on a road in Jashore's Jhikargacha.

This incident took place when Mahim Hossain, son of Alamin Hossain, was playing on the road in front of his house in Mirzapur village, according to locals.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mahim was critically injured and taken to Jhikargacha Upazila Health Complex, said BM Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan, the officer-in-charge of Jhikargacha Police Station.

Mahim, who was referred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, died on the way to the capital, the OC said.

Police are trying to arrest the driver, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যারা পেলেন বাংলা একাডেমি সাহিত্য পুরস্কার ২০২৩

বাংলা একাডেমি সাহিত্য পুরস্কার ২০২৩ ঘোষণা করা হয়েছে। সাহিত্যের বিভিন্ন ক্ষেত্রে অবদানের স্বীকৃতি হিসেবে এ বছর ১১টি ক্যাটাগরিতে ১৬ জন এই পুরস্কার পাচ্ছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অপহরণের পর হিমেলকে নেওয়া হয় মেঘালয়ে, ১ মাস পর উদ্ধার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification