3 workers fall to their death from high-rise

They were not provided with any safety gears by building contractor

Three construction workers died after falling off an under construction building in the capital's Basabo area yesterday morning.

Locals said the workers did not have any safety gear.

The victims were Altafur Rahman, 45, Antar, 25, and Mofizul Islam, 20.

They were working standing on a scaffold on the top floor of a 10-storey building at Mayakanan. They fell when the scaffold rope snapped around 9:45am, said Anwar Hossain, a sub-inspector of Sabujbagh Police Station.

With critical injuries, they were rushed to the Mugda Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Altafur and Antar dead. Mofizul died at the intensive care unit around 2:00pm, Anwar said.

Locals blamed the deaths on the building owners and the contractor as they did not ensure any safety measures for the workers.

Pralay Kumar Saha, officer-in-charge of Sabujbagh Police Station, said there was no protection on the side of the building from where the workers fell. "Drives are on to arrest those responsible."

Hayatul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of Motijheel division police, said they would take legal action if the allegation of not ensuring safety measures true is found true.

The deaths pushed the victims' families into deep trouble.

Altafur's wife Afroza Akter said her husband lost around Tk 6 lakh, a major portion of the money he borrowed from relatives, as he failed to go to Saudi Arabia over 10 years ago.

The couple then moved to Dhaka from Jamalpur and Altafur started working as a mason. To support him, Afroza takes domestic help work.

"We hope that we will bounce our situation back by working hard together … But everything has been destroyed," Afroza told The Daily Star.

To minimise the living cost in Dhaka, the couple has kept their two children -- Bonya, 15, a class-seven student, and Ananda, 13, a fifth grader, with their grandparents in their village home.

"Over the last couple of years, he could repay a portion of the money that he borrowed. Our two children have been studying at a school. Now how will I manage the family and continue their study?" she lamented.

The wife of Antar, of Mymensingh, is a four-month pregnant, said his cousin Uzzal Hossain.