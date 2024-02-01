3 workers die by electrocution in Noakhali

Three labourers died after being electrocuted in sadar Upazila this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Shakil, 20, Riaz, 28, and Kamrul, 30.

Locals said the accident occurred near Durgapur govt primary school. Shakil, Riaz, and Kamrul came in contact with a live wire while piling the soil in the area.

They were brought at a private hospital at Chowmuhani Bazar where doctor declared them dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Begumganj Thana Md Anowarul Islam said their bodies were taken to Upazila Health Complex.