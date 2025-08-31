3 workers die after inhaling toxic gas inside septic tank

Three workers died after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank in Munshiganj town today.

The deceased were identified as Shahin Islam, 28; Firoz, 18; and Mohammad Ibrahim, 25.

Quoting locals, Munshiganj Fire Service Station's Deputy Assistant Director Md Shafiqul Islam said, one of the three workers entered the septic tank of a house around noon.

He added that the worker fell sick after inhaling the toxic gas there. When two others went down to rescue him, they lost consciousness. Locals then informed the fire service officials.

He also said, "We received the call around 3:00pm and rushed to the scene. The bodies have been recovered and handed over to the police."

Additional Superintendent of Police Firoz Kabir said an unnatural death case will be filed in this regard.