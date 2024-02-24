3 teens die in motorbike accident

Three teenagers were killed in a motorcycle accident in Dhaka's Ashkona area last night.

The deceased are Robiul Islam, 15, and Omor Faruk, 18, and Junaid, 17, of Rupshi area in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila, said Siddikur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Dakkhinkhan Police Station.

Police said around 7:30pm, the three were returning home on the motorcycle after attending an event. Omor was driving the bike. He suddenly lost control of the vehicle in the Ashiyan City area. The bike then overturned and skidded off the road.

Robiul died on the spot.

Only Omor was wearing helmet, the OC said.

Omor and Junaid were declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Kurmitola General Hospital respectively.

Omor's uncle Md Hossain said Omor was a student of a madrasa in Rupganj. He came to Dhaka's Kawla area to attend a programme of the madrasa. After the programme ended, he took his father's motorcycle and along with his two friends headed home, he added.