3 teens crushed under train in Ctg

Three teenagers were killed after being hit by a train in Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram last night.

The victims are Arafat, 18, Anis, 18, and Riaz,18. They were residents of Sonapahar under the jurisdiction of Jorarganj Police Station in Chattogram district, said police.

The incident took place between Sitakunda-Chinki Astana railway section around 8:00pm.

Masuk Mia, additional superintendent of Chattogram Railway Police, said the three were reportedly standing near the railway track and busy with their mobile phones when the Dhaka-bound Sonar Bangla Express train was passing. They were hit by the running train and sustained severe head injuries.

Local rushed them to Mirsharai Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctors declared them dead on arrival, he added.

Legal proceedings are underway regarding the incident.