Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Feb 23, 2024 10:29 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 10:35 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

3 teenagers die in motorbike accident

Star Digital Report
Fri Feb 23, 2024 10:29 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 10:35 PM

Three teenagers were killed in a motorcycle accident in Dhaka's Ashkona area tonight.

The deceased are Robiul Islam, 15, and Omor Faruk, 18, and Junaid, 17, of Rupshi of Narayanganj's Rupganj, said Siddikur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Dakkhinkhan Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Police said around 7:30pm, the three were returning after an event on a motorcycle when Omor lost control of the speeding bike in the Ashiyan City area, which then overturned and skidded on the road for a few metres.

Robiul died on the spot.

Omor and Junaid were declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Kurmitola General Hospital respectively.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

সরকার দাম কমানোর কথা বললেও সিন্ডিকেট ব্যবসায়ীদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা নিচ্ছে না: বাম জোট

‘রাষ্ট্রীয় উদ্যোগে দক্ষ, দুর্নীতিমুক্তভাবে বিকল্প বাজার ব্যবস্থা গড়ে তোলা, সার্বজনীন রেশন ব্যবস্থা ও সারাদেশে ন্যায্যমূল্যের দোকান চালু ছাড়া এই সংকটের সমাধান করা যাবে না।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্বাস্থ্যসেবা

অ্যানেসথেসিওলজিস্ট সংকটে ‘বিপর্যস্ত’ স্বাস্থ্য খাত

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification