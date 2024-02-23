3 teenagers die in motorbike accident

Three teenagers were killed in a motorcycle accident in Dhaka's Ashkona area tonight.

The deceased are Robiul Islam, 15, and Omor Faruk, 18, and Junaid, 17, of Rupshi of Narayanganj's Rupganj, said Siddikur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Dakkhinkhan Police Station.

Police said around 7:30pm, the three were returning after an event on a motorcycle when Omor lost control of the speeding bike in the Ashiyan City area, which then overturned and skidded on the road for a few metres.

Robiul died on the spot.

Omor and Junaid were declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Kurmitola General Hospital respectively.