3 railway workers injured in Ctg train collision

Three railway employees were injured in a collision between two trains in Faujdarhat Cadet College area of Chattogram last night.

The injured -- identified as Mohammad Ali, the locomaster of Karnaphuli Express, his assistant Nazrul Islam, and another locomaster, Sabuj Chowdhury -- were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Saiful Islam, a Chattogram railway divisional officer, said the Karnaphuli Express collided with the engine of another train around 7:00pm while the latter was being moved to the CGPI Yard.

In response to the incident, authorities have formed a three-member committee to thoroughly investigate the reason behind the accident.

The investigation aims to uncover the cause of the accident and to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, ensuring the safety of railway workers and passengers alike.