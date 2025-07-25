3 missing during boat trip in Gazipur’s Mokosh Beel

Police and diving team going to the scene

Three people have gone missing while on a boat trip in Moukhosh Beel in Banshtail Moushak area of Kaliakoir upazila in Gazipur.

Police could not reveal the names and addresses of the missing.

The incident took place this afternoon, according to local police and fire service.

Witnesses said five friends went on a trip to Mokosh Beel. At one point, they went swimming in the beel and three of them drowned in deep water.

Although the remaining two were able to swim to the shore, the missing were never found.

Receiving the news, a diving team of Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defence were going to the scene.

"I am going to the spot with the diving team. It will take some time to reach. We will start the rescue operations later," Idris Mia, the leader of the diving team, told The Daily Star.

Kaliakair Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Mannan told The Daily Star, "Three people are missing. I am going to the spot now. Details will be announced later. Efforts are on to confirm their identities."