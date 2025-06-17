3 minors drown in Dinajpur, Meherpur

Two girls and a boy drowned to death in Dinajpur and Meherpur this afternoon.

In Dinajpur, two girls drowned in the upazila parishad pond in Parbatipur.

The victims are Musfika Akter Mim, 9, daughter of Mosharaf Hossain, and Asia Mobasshira, 7, daughter of Ataur Rahman. They were from Pashchim Huglipara village of the upazila.

Sub-Inspector Dinesh Chandra Barman of Parbatipur Police Station told The Daily Star over phone that the girls, along with three other children, went to bathe in the pond and were playing on the stairs.

At one point, they slipped and fell into water and drowned around 1:00pm.

Locals rushed to the spot, rescued the girls, and took them to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead.

An unnatural death case was filed with the police station, the SI added.

In Meherpur, a boy drowned in a pond in Jorpukuria village of Gangni upazila, reports BSS.

The victim, Fahim Hossain, 8, son of Zahid Hossain of the village, was a second-grader at a local

kindergarten.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station Bani Israel, quoting locals, said some children were playing football in a field near the pond around 3:00pm. Fahim inadvertently fell into the water body and drowned.

Locals rescued him and took to the Gangni Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.