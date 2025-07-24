3 Milestone students, two guardians still missing: principal

Three students and two guardians remain missing since the deadly plane crash of an air force aircraft at Milestone School and College in the capital's Uttara.

Mohammad Ziaul Alam, principal of the educational institution, revealed the information through issuing a statement today.

In the statement, he said that on Monday, between approximately 1:12pm and 1:14pm, a Bangladesh Air Force FT-7 BGI fighter jet crashed during a routine training. Since classes had ended at 1:00pm, only a few students were waiting for their guardians when the tragic accident occurred.

He also said that in the incident, 18 students, two teachers, and two guardians from our school branch lost their lives on that day. A total of 51 people were seriously injured, including 40 students, seven teachers, one guardian, one female attendant, and one office assistant.

As of now, five individuals -- three are students and two are guardians -- remain missing, the statement added.

"On Tuesday (July 22), Milestone School and College formed an internal investigation committee regarding the incident. Accordingly, the school authorities are only providing information about those from this institution who are deceased, injured, or missing. The process of updating this information is ongoing," the statement said.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that the bodies of six deceased persons have yet to be identified. DNA samples were already been collected from their families for test.

The unidentified bodies are kept at the morgue of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Later, members of CID's DNA lab collected a total of 11 DNA samples from the unidentified bodies and body parts.

Upon analysis of these samples, DNA profiles of five women were identified.

Afterwards, CID provided the names of the five bodies.