3 members of a family die in Sylhet landslide

Bodies of three persons who were buried by a hill collapse in Majortila area of Sylhet city in the morning have been recovered this noon.

The three are Agha Karim Uddin, 31, his wife Shammi Akhter Ruji, 25 and their son Nafji Tanim, 2.

Indranil Bhattacharya, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Shahparan Police Station of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said that the bodies were recovered six hours after the incident occurred around 7:00am.

Photo: Collected

The bodies have been sent to Sylhet MAG Medical College Hospital, said Shahparan Police Station's OC Mohammad Harunur Rashid Chowdhury.

The landslide took place due to the heavy rains in the city in the last few days, our Moulvibazar correspondent reports.