Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Jun 10, 2024 03:04 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 03:10 PM

Accidents & Fires

3 members of a family die in Sylhet landslide

Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Bodies of three persons who were buried by a hill collapse in Majortila area of Sylhet city in the morning have been recovered this noon.

The three are Agha Karim Uddin, 31, his wife Shammi Akhter Ruji, 25 and their son Nafji Tanim, 2.

3 feared dead in Sylhet landslide

Indranil Bhattacharya, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Shahparan Police Station of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said that the bodies were recovered six hours after the incident occurred around 7:00am.

Photo: Collected

The bodies have been sent to Sylhet MAG Medical College Hospital, said Shahparan Police Station's OC Mohammad Harunur Rashid Chowdhury.

The landslide took place due to the heavy rains in the city in the last few days, our Moulvibazar correspondent reports.

